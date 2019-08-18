Oti Mabuse welcomes ‘beautiful soul’ Todrick Hall to Greatest Dancer

18th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

He will join the current panel of Mabuse, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison.

Oti Mabuse interview

Oti Mabuse has shared a tribute to “beautiful soul” Todrick Hall as he joins her on The Greatest Dancer.

The star of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been announced as the fourth dance captain on the BBC show.

He will join the current panel of Mabuse, Cheryl and Matthew Morrison when the show returns.

The Strictly Come Dancing veteran and popular captain on The Greatest Dancer welcomed her new colleague.

She wrote on Instagram: “This actually really happened, just looking back at an amazing blessed week that I’ve had about to start another exciting season on strictly and tgd, my heart is literally bleeding with gratitude and what is in my opinion about to be a humble adventure of a life time x @todrick is such a beautiful soul and I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

The touching post was written alongside pictures of the pair smiling in each other’s arms.

Hall first shot to fame on American Idol before gaining further popularity online.

© Press Association 2019

