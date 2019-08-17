Myleene Klass throws ‘glamping’ party for daughter’s birthday

17th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The presenter went all out for the big day.

The Fashion Awards 2018 – London

Myleene Klass has thrown a lavish party for her daughter Ava’s birthday.

The presenter went all out for the youngster’s big day as she turned 12.

Classic FM and Smooth Radio presenter Klass said that she went “glamping” to celebrate.

Klass had booked a luxurious tent for her daughter, complete with individual gifts, beds, and slippers for those enjoying the occasion.

She posted on Instagram: “My awesome daughter Ava turned 12 yesterday and we went all out glamping for her party.

“It was more amazing than I could have imagined.”

Klass also revealed an elaborate birthday cake designed by her daughter, which was prepared for the big day.

