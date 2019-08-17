Ronan Keating and wife Storm share romantic messages on anniversary

The couple have been married for four years.

Ronan Keating has shared a romantic declaration of love for his wife Storm on their anniversary.

The singer paid tribute to his “incredible” partner and “best friend”, while she praised her “squish head” husband.

Keating shared an anniversary message online and thanked his wife for everything she has given him in their four years together.

Calling her the love of his life, the singer shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, showing the smiling couple on a romantic boat trip.

Alongside the picture, he wrote: “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. Love you Stormy!

“Can’t believe 4 years have passed since you said I Do.

“Thank you for the love the courage the strength the wisdom and the support you have given me.

“You are the most incredible woman and you never stop always moving always challenging always questioning and most important always You.

“You have been the glue when it’s broken and the wedge when it’s stuck. You are my best friend.

“I pray we get to walk not just this road but every road in every universe always.

“Thank you baby All my love always.”

She soon posted a loving message of her own, with a picture of the pair grinning on a golf course.

Her note read: “To the most adorable squish head I’ve ever met… thank you for filling my heart with so much love, laughter and joy, you really are the most incredible human being with the biggest heart and I love so much.”

