Madonna marks 61st birthday with three nights of celebration

17th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pop star shared her plans online.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala – New York

Madonna is in the midst of three nights of celebration for her 61st birthday.

The pop star began her partying with a table of doughnuts, and has been filmed dancing and downing drinks.

In her current guise as Madame X, the singer has shared her gratitude and the nature of her celebrations online.

She wrote on Instagram: “Madame ❌ is a birthday Girl…………………Grateful to the Universe for all that she has received.”

In a video alongside the message, the star is seen dancing with a large crowd, and receiving a table full of doughnuts shaped to spell “Happy birthday”.

She says in the video: “This it beginning of three marvellous nights of celebration and it all starts with doughnuts.”

The video then shows her entourage dancing to percussive music as she downs drinks with a friend.

