Disney’s live-action Mulan facing boycott calls over star’s Hong Kong comments

Crystal Liu, also known as Liu Yifei, has been criticised for reportedly backing police over pro-democracy supporters.

Disney’s live-action reimagining of Mulan is facing calls for a boycott after its star reportedly voiced support for police in Hong Kong.

Crystal Liu, also known as Liu Yifei, reportedly posted a message on China’s Twitter-like social media service Weibo which translates as: “I support the Hong Kong police. You can all stack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

The post comes amid heightened tensions in the former British colony, where pro-democracy demonstrators clashed with local police in protests originally sparked by controversial extradition proposals.

It is my duty to fight. Disney’s #Mulan is in theaters March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/g8digglok6 — Disney (@Disney) July 7, 2019

It provoked fierce criticism in the west and the hastag #BoycottMulan began trending online.

Critics accused Liu, now a US citizen, of supporting police brutality and denying Hong Kong citizens the rights she enjoys in her adopted country.

She is not the only star who has been criticised for their stance on the protests.

Martial artist Jackie Chan, who was born in Hong Kong, reportedly told Chinese TV CCTV that the events were “sad and depressing”.

Hollywood actor Jackie Chan has been criticised for his comments on protests in Hong Kong (Ian West/PA)

He added: “I have visited many countries and I can say our country has been rapidly developing in recent years. I feel pride in being Chinese wherever I go and the ‘five-starred Red Flag’ is respected everywhere around the world.”

He was accused of failing to support pro-democracy protesters.

Demonstrators first took to the streets in June after the Hong Kong government put forward controversial extradition proposals that would have allowed some suspects to be sent to mainland China for trials.

This led to fears of Hong Kong’s independent legal system being bypassed, with people being pulled into China’s legal system – which can involve television confessions and a lack of judicial safeguards seen in Hong Kong and the UK.

The government suspended the planned legislation although protesters have pressed on with broader calls for it to be scrapped entirely along with demands for democratic reforms.

Disney has been contacted for comment. Mulan, a live-action reimagining of the 1998 animated film, is set to arrive in March next year.

