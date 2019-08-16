Warner Bros to release Bruce Springsteen documentary Western Stars

The film accompanies the album of the same name.

Warner Bros will release the Bruce Springsteen musical documentary Western Stars, the company has said.

The film accompanies the album of the same name which was released in June and marks Springsteen’s directorial debut.

It will weave in archival footage along with live performances of the album’s 13 songs as well as narration from the rock star.

Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming musical documentary Western Stars will arrive in the autumn (Danny Lawson/PA)

Western Stars, co-directed by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny, will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival next month before being released in the autumn.

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros Pictures Group, said: “Bruce lives in the super rarified air of artists who have blazed new and important trails deep into their careers.

“With Western Stars, Bruce is pivoting yet again, taking us with him on an emotional and introspective cinematic journey, looking back and looking ahead.

“As one of his many fans for over 40 years, I couldn’t be happier to be a rider on this train with Bruce and Thom.”

Western Stars is Springsteen’s first studio album in five years and was a worldwide success, reaching number one in the UK following its release in June.

The accompanying documentary will be the only chance fans get to see the rock star perform all 13 songs after he previously revealed he was not going to do a tour.

Springsteen and Zimny also worked together on the Tony Award-winning Springsteen On Broadway which Zimny directed.

© Press Association 2019