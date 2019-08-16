Highest-earning comedians list includes only one woman

Forbes has drawn up a list of top earners.

The highest-earning comedians have been named by Forbes, with only one woman making the top 10.

Kevin Hart has been crowned the world’s most lucrative comedian based on his earnings from June 2018 to June 2019.

The comic, who was shunned by Oscars organisers, nevertheless banked around £50 million in one year.

Jerry Seinfeld remains one of the best-paid comedians (Anthony Devlin/PA)

He is joined on the Forbes list by eight other high-earning male comedians, and just one woman.

Film and stand-up star Amy Schumer is the only female talent in the top 10, receiving less than half of Hart’s earnings in the same period.

Ahead of her was comic veteran Jerry Seinfeld, famed for his eponymous TV show, who pulled in £37 million and came in second place.

Another US star, Jim Gaffigan, takes third place after enjoying huge success for his stand-up, which earned him £24 million.

Amy Schumer is the only woman on the list (Ian West/PA)

South African comedian Trevor Noah received £23 million for his international comedy work. He is the only non-American star on the list.

Behind The Daily Show host are two more US comedians Sebastian Maniscalco with £21 million, and Gabriel Iglesias with £18 million.

In seventh place and the only woman in the top 10 is actress and comic Schumer, who earned £17 million in the last year.

Following the Trainwreck star are Terry Fator with £13 million, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham with £12 million, and Aziz Ansari earning £10 million.

The list and methodology can be read in Forbes.

© Press Association 2019