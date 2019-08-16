Liam Payne breaks news of cancelled children’s cancer gig

16th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The One Direction singer apologised to fans after the show was hit by bad weather.

Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2019 – London

Liam Payne has announced the cancellation of a charity festival for children’s cancer.

The One Direction star was due to play at the event in aid of Children With Cancer UK.

Payne took to Twitter to break the news of the London event being cancelled due to bad weather.

Butterfly Ball 2019 – London
Payne was due to headline the London event (Ian West/PA)

He said in a video message: “Tonight’s SummerChime fest has been cancelled due to a weather warning.

“I am so sorry for everyone who was excited to see the show.

“Hopefully I get to see you all again some day.”

The event was cancelled for safety reasons with heavy rain and strong winds forecast.

All Saints and Louisa were also due to play at SummerChime.

A statement from the event organisers said: “This decision was not taken lightly and was made following weather warnings forecasting heavy rain and gusts of wind, which can be dangerous at outdoor events.

“Following consultation with the event management team, the difficult decision was made to cancel the event in order to ensure the safety of attendees, artists and staff.

“Ticket refunds are a priority and we will work as quickly as possible to issue refunds.”

© Press Association 2019

