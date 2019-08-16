Liam Payne breaks news of cancelled children’s cancer gig

The One Direction singer apologised to fans after the show was hit by bad weather.

Liam Payne has announced the cancellation of a charity festival for children’s cancer.

The One Direction star was due to play at the event in aid of Children With Cancer UK.

Payne took to Twitter to break the news of the London event being cancelled due to bad weather.

Payne was due to headline the London event (Ian West/PA)

He said in a video message: “Tonight’s SummerChime fest has been cancelled due to a weather warning.

“I am so sorry for everyone who was excited to see the show.

“Hopefully I get to see you all again some day.”

So sorry to announce that the #SummerChime event for @CwC_UK tonight is cancelled due to weather. Hope to see you all very soon x pic.twitter.com/9q9aMkoWkk — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 16, 2019

The event was cancelled for safety reasons with heavy rain and strong winds forecast.

All Saints and Louisa were also due to play at SummerChime.

A statement from the event organisers said: “This decision was not taken lightly and was made following weather warnings forecasting heavy rain and gusts of wind, which can be dangerous at outdoor events.

So sad that tonight’s show at #ChiswickHouse for @CwC_UK has been cancelled because of safety concerns due to the weather. More info here… ⬇️ Please continue to support this brilliant charity ❤️ https://t.co/TDri6g2KlC — All Saints (@AllSaintsOffic) August 16, 2019

“Following consultation with the event management team, the difficult decision was made to cancel the event in order to ensure the safety of attendees, artists and staff.

“Ticket refunds are a priority and we will work as quickly as possible to issue refunds.”

