Peter Andre gives wife special 30th birthday gift

16th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

She was left shocked by the generous gift.

Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2019 – London

Peter Andre has given his wife Emily a car for her 30th birthday.

The pop star surprised his partner with a card telling her to “open the door” of their home.

Outside on the drive was a gleaming white Range Rover which triggered screams of shock and disbelief from the singer’s wife.

Butterfly Ball 2019 – London
Peter Andre and wife Emily. (Ian West/PA)

Andre filmed the moment he revealed his elaborate gift and posted the footage on his Instagram account with the message “Happy 30th birthday my beautiful wife”.

In the footage Emily is heard to say: “I’m not a swearing person, thank God for that. Oh my God.

“It’s actually mine? Oh my God.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy 30th birthday 🎁 my beautiful wife

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on

She clambers in the car, adorned with balloons, repeatedly saying “oh my God” as Andre wishes her a happy birthday.

She adds: “I thought you had forgotten my birthday.

“Thank you. Thank you so much.”

Andre, filming her reaction, says: “Have a look at this beauty.

“Now you know what I’ve been trying to do for ages. Happy 30th birthday.”

The couple were married in 2015.

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre