Bros star Matt Goss had Tinder account reported over ‘catfish’ fears

16th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Some users of the dating app thought he was a fake posing as the singer.

Matt Goss

Matt Goss had his Tinder account reported over fears he was posing as a Bros star.

The singer, who rose to fame in the 1980s with his brother Luke, was accused of “catfishing” in the guise of a pop idol.

Bros on Radio 2
Matt Goss, left, and brother Luke rose to fame as Bros (Ian West/PA)

Tinder users thought the man they were messaging could not possibly be the real Bros talent, the Mirror reports, and raised fears he was a fake.

The singer said: “I got reported because they thought it was fake.

“They said, ‘Matt won’t take kindly to you using his photos’. It was quite funny.”

Goss has revealed he is no longer in need of the dating app, and is now “seeing somebody and I’m excited about it”.

The singer recently celebrated 10 years of his Las Vegas residency at the Mirage.

