Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions trailer released

16th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Previous winners and memorable acts will appear on the ITV show.

Britain’s Got Talent 2019

The line-up for new show Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions has been confirmed.

Previous winners such as Paul Potts and George Sampson as well as memorable acts including Stavros Flatley will appear on the ITV show, alongside international names.

A trailer for the six-week show, to launch on August 31 with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, has been released.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec return, as “the best of British take on the world”, following the success of the Got Talent format around the globe.

“Over the last 13 years we’ve witnessed truly incredible talent take to the Britain’s Got Talent stage and now they’ll go head to head with the best Got Talent acts from around the world, in what promises to be the Olympics of Talent,” producers said.

Each week, two acts will make it through to the grand final – a Golden Buzzer act picked by a judge or Ant and Dec, and another selected by the arena audience.

Other names taking part include previous winners, magician Richard Jones and musical theatre group Collabro.

Producers said international acts “set to wow the audience” include a Ukrainian sand artist and “what could be the most terrifying performer yet, The Sacred Riana”.

© Press Association 2019

