Jessie J joins Towie star James ‘Arg’ Argent at his Marbella gig

The singer joined a night of festivities at former Towie star Elliott Wright’s bar.

Jessie J made a surprise appearance at The Only Way Is Essex star James “Arg” Argent’s gig in Spain, introducing him to the crowd.

The singer showed her support for the reality TV star at former Towie regular Elliott Wright’s beachfront restaurant in Marbella, Olivia’s La Cala.

In clips shared on the bar’s Instagram page, Jessie told the crowd: “I feel like someone’s getting married and I don’t know who they are, but thanks for having me at the wedding.

“I’m from Essex, this is so fun. I have a show here tomorrow and I’ve brought out all my crew and my band, but I want to introduce someone right now that is the sweetest guy.

“I’ve just met him, come on, do a slow motion walk!”

She added: “It’s the most exciting and the scariest thing to do, so I want you guys to show your appreciation for the hard work, the dedication and the passion that this man has, to sing in front of you guys. Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you, Arg.”

She hugged Argent as he approached the stage, and he said: “Thank you so much, what an honour!”

James ‘Arg’ Argent and Jessie J (James Argent/Instagram)

Another video posted on the bar’s Instagram story saw Jessie, along with Wright and the rest of the large party, waving napkins around as Argent crooned Dean Martin’s That’s Amore.

Jessie, the Do It Like A Dude hit-maker, who is dating Hollywood star Channing Tatum, was also seen joining a conga line, dancing through the raucous party.

Argent appeared to be thrilled by the star support and posted a picture of himself with Jessie on his Instagram page.

She will perform at the Starlite Festival in Marbella on Friday.

