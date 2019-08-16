Elvis fans gather at Graceland to remember him 42 years on

16th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The rock star is buried at his Tennessee home which attracts 500,000 visitors annually.

Elvis Presley Vigil

Elvis Presley fans carrying lit candles in the Tennessee night visited the rock’n’roll giant’s grave at Graceland during the annual vigil commemorating his death 42 years ago.

Presley admirers from all over the world descend on Memphis every year to honour his life and career during Elvis Week.

The vigil is the week’s cornerstone event, with silent mourners filing slowly past his resting place and the graves of his parents and grandmother in the Meditation Garden at his former home, Graceland.

Elvis Presley Vigil
A street art display honouring Elvis Presley is shown at the candlelight vigil at Graceland (Adrian Sainz/AP)

The vigil started on Thursday night and runs throughout the night into Friday.

Presley died on August 16 1977.

But the singer and actor’s likeness and voice continue to appear in movies, TV shows, plays and music box sets.

The Graceland tourist attraction draws about 500,000 visitors annually.

