Olivia Colman to be honoured with icon award at Raindance

15th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Favourite star will be recognised for her work in British cinema.

Olivia Colman awarded BFI Fellowship – London

Olivia Colman will be hailed as an icon at the Raindance film festival.

The Oscar-winning star of The Favourite will be given the Icon Award at the celebration of independent cinema.

Colman has been credited for her contribution to British film and will be handed the honour ahead of the 27th annual event.

Up Next Gala 2019 – London
Olivia Colman has swept the latest awards season (Ian West/PA)

She said: “Raindance has reigned over Britain’s independent film scene for 27 years.

“Many of our industry’s most important voices have been amplified because of Raindance, and it remains a place where non-mainstream stories can be told, and where underdogs can flourish.

“I’m incredibly proud to be the recipient of the Raindance Icon Award.”

British Independent Film Awards 2018 – London
Elliot Grove has praised Colman’s work (Matt Crossick/PA)

Raindance founder Elliot Grove added: “When faced with a decision of who might receive our inaugural Icon Award and all that it implies, the choice was simple.

“Olivia was on the Raindance jury in 2016, and has been honoured by Raindance’s BIFA award system an incredible four times, most recently winning Best Actress in 2018 for The Favourite.

“Raindance is delighted to celebrate Olivia’s ongoing contribution to UK film.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ice Cube recalls early meetings with Boyz n The Hood director John Singleton

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Stormzy announces second year of Cambridge scholarships

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kaley Cuoco reveals surprising fact about her married living arrangements

Kaley Cuoco reveals surprising fact about her married living arrangements
Dancing with the Riverdance cast: It’s not just good fun, it’s secretly good for your health

Dancing with the Riverdance cast: It’s not just good fun, it’s secretly good for your health
Metallica donates to Romanian paediatric cancer hospital

Metallica donates to Romanian paediatric cancer hospital
Nick Jonas shares glimpse of brother Joe’s stylish 30th birthday celebrations

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of brother Joe’s stylish 30th birthday celebrations
Nick Jonas shares glimpse of brother Joe’s stylish 30th birthday celebrations

Ice Cube recalls early meetings with Boyz n The Hood director John Singleton