Ten records chosen for Scottish Album of the Year Award shortlist

Ten records have been chosen for the shortlist of the 2019 Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award.

Nine albums were picked by the judging panel with one other decided by fans via an online poll.

Each artist has won a guaranteed £1,000 prize from Creative Scotland, with the overall £20,000 prize winner being crowned on Friday September 6 at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms.

Previous winners Kathryn Joseph, RM Hubbert and Aidan Moffat are among those included on the 2019 shortlist.

Robert Kilpatrick, general manager of the Scottish Music Industry Association, said: “A huge congratulations to the 10 albums making up the SAY Award shortlist for 2019.

“This year’s shortlist presents an incredibly exciting and eclectic snapshot of the strength of Scotland’s recorded output, and we’re delighted to celebrate, promote and reward the incredible works of Scottish artists as we approach this year’s ceremony at The Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh.

“Best of luck to each of the shortlisted albums. It’s with great pride that through the SAY Award we can shine a light on truly incredible pieces of artistic works that play a key part in our cultural identity as a nation.”

The Scottish Album of the Year Award shortlist is:

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert – Here Lies The Body

Andrew Wasylyk – The Paralian

Auntie Flo – Radio Highlife

C Duncan – Health

Carla J Easton – Impossible Stuff

Fergus McCreadie Trio – Turas

Free Love – Luxury Hits

Karine Polwart with Steven Polwart & Inge Thomson – Laws of Motion

Kathryn Joseph – From When I Wake The Want Is

Mastersystem – Dance Music (winner of the public vote)

