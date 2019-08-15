Joe Sugg romantically asks Dianne Buswell to move in with him

15th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The pair met on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Chelsea Flower Show 2019

Joe Sugg has romantically asked girlfriend Dianne Buswell to move in with him.

The Youtube star offered a unique gift to his former Strictly Come Dancing partner.

Sugg presented her with a Lego representation of the couple, who met on the BBC dance show last year, and asked if Buswell would officially move in.

Chelsea Flower Show 2019
Joe Sugg’s offer was accepted by Dianne Buswell. (Yui Mok/PA)

The Lego figures reflected the couple’s costumes when they performed in Blackpool on Strictly.

Sugg shared a vlog capturing the moment he asked Buswell to live with him.

On the video, he said: “I’ve never officially kind of said do you actually want move with me properly.

“She doesn’t technically live with me.

“We’ve never actually said that we are living together.

“I thought I would make it official.”

He then presented her with a note saying “Do you want to move in with me, yes or no? Circle your choice. All my love, Joseph.”

Along with the note was a wrapped gift containing Lego figures of the couple dressed in their ballroom finery,

Buswell circled “yes” after pretending to reject her partner.

She said: “You’re so cute. I’m going to keep this for the rest of my life.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of brother Joe’s stylish 30th birthday celebrations

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dancing with the Riverdance cast: It’s not just good fun, it’s secretly good for your health

Dancing with the Riverdance cast: It’s not just good fun, it’s secretly good for your health
Metallica donates to Romanian paediatric cancer hospital

Metallica donates to Romanian paediatric cancer hospital
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Stormzy announces second year of Cambridge scholarships

Stormzy announces second year of Cambridge scholarships
Stormzy announces second year of Cambridge scholarships

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video