Hans Zimmer commissioned by BBC for music education scheme

The work will form one of BBC Music’s Ten Pieces.

Hans Zimmer has been commissioned by the BBC to compose a piece supporting music education.

The Oscar-winning composer of The Lion King score will celebrate youth and the environment with his piece, Earth.

Zimmer was commissioned to create the work for BBC Music’s Ten Pieces, used as a resource to get youngsters interested in orchestral music.

The new work will be included in the latest set of 10 trailblazing pieces from the likes of Ravi Shankar and George Gershwin.

Zimmer said: “I am honoured to have been asked to create a piece for BBC Ten Pieces Trailblazers series.

“At the heart of my new piece, Earth, is the sound of young voices who underlie the music.

“Set against the backdrop of our magnificent, precious planet, I hope it will be the perfect springboard to inspire creativity in classrooms across the UK.”

The 10 pieces scheme is aimed at audiences aged between seven and 14, to provide a tool for classical music education.

BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall said: “I am incredibly proud of the success of BBC Ten Pieces – an initiative that is close to my heart. I know that music can change lives; it changed mine.

“We are so grateful to the schools, teachers and community leaders on the ground who have made Ten Pieces what it is today.

“I can’t wait to see the creative responses that these trailblazing composers and pieces will inspire.”

