Stormzy announces second year of Cambridge scholarships

15th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Britt Award-winning rapper will support BAME students through university.

Stormzy comments

Stormzy has announced he will cover the university costs of two more Cambridge students.

The grime artist will pay the tuition fees of two students from a black, Asian and minority ethnic background.

TRNSMT festival
The rapper offers the scholarship to BAME students (Lesley Martin/PA)

Stormzy will also continue to cover costs for the first two students to be supported by the scheme, who are now entering their second year of study.

The Stormzy Scholarship is aimed at supporting people from minority backgrounds who have earned a place at the University Of Cambridge.

It is hoped the scheme will help address the relatively low number of BAME students who attend Oxbridge institutions.

So far Stormy, who recently headlined Glastonbury, has been self-funding the cost of the scholarships.

It is hoped that other funding methods can be found in future to continue the programme, with the help of outside investors.

The identities of the students supported by the scheme have been kept secret to ensure they have a normal life during their studies, although the grime star keeps track of their academic progress.

© Press Association 2019

