Zoe Ball and Piers Morgan ‘proud’ as their children succeed in A-levels

Other celebrities shared pearls of wisdom as thousands of students up and down the country found out their results.

Zoe Ball and Piers Morgan were among the stars sharing pride in their children over their A-level results success.

BBC Radio 2 DJ Ball revealed her son Woody had scored a place at Bristol University, as students across the country received their results.

She tweeted: “Congratulations to my clever rave monkey boy wonder on his amazing A Level Results & his place at Bristol Uni. Proudest Mama-lady today. #bhasvic #bristoluni.”

Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan was delighted as his son Bertie scored three A* grades, praising him for his “tremendous work ethic”.

“Congrats No3 ⁦‪@bertie_morgan‬⁩ on your 3 A*s,” he wrote on Instagram.

“The apple fell in a different orchard to your old man (I only got ABC). Proud of you son, due reward for tremendous work ethic. And thanks to ⁦‪@wellingtoncollege‬⁩ for giving him a superb education. #alevels2019.”

TV personality Ulrika Jonsson was overjoyed as her eldest daughter Bo landed a place at Norland College in Bath, which provides childcare training and education.

Along with a picture of her daughter looking happy, Jonsson wrote on Instagram: “So. Oldest female Ungrateful managed to get herself in to @norlandcollege ! For which: hoorah!! Very, very proud mamma.”

She added: “(But equally, there will be kids and parents out there who will feel the painful sting of disappointment today which saddens me because we know our kids are so much more than a number or a letter or a grade).

“Relief for us is temporary as we are re-entering the ongoing hell that is student finance. But by hook or by crook…. #wearenorland.”

Other stars took to social media to wish students luck, but also to remind them that they should stay positive if they do not get their desired results.

The Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson tweeted a picture of a lavish holiday home, and wrote: “A level results a bit rubbish? Don’t worry. I got a C and two Us and I’ve rented this place for the summer.”

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George posted on Instagram: “Good luck to everyone getting their results today!! Ten years ago I missed out on my place at medical school by 2 marks in chemistry and had to take a year out.

“It felt like the end of the world at the time but 6 years later I graduated with a distinction and got my dream job in London. Never give up and dream big.”

Reality TV star Jake Quickenden joked: “Good luck in A levels everyone!! I didn’t get any but I wish I did, as I’m now running out of reality shows to do.”

Around 300,000 students are receiving their A-level results.

