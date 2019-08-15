Joe Jonas marks 30th birthday on private jet with wife Sophie and brother Nick

Fans of the pop star could not believe he is now in his 30s.

Nick Jonas has shared a sneak peek of his brother Joe’s low-key birthday celebrations as he turned 30.

Joe, wife Sophie Turner and Nick marked the occasion on a private plane following The Jonas Brothers’ gig in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Nick posted a video on Instagram of the small on-board party, showing them relaxing to Taio Cruz’s song Dynamite along with the crew.

He wrote: “IT’s JOE’S BIRTHDAY! When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?”

Nick, 26, also posted videos on his Instagram story of Joe dancing happily around the plane with his dog in his arms, to Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday.

Fans of The Jonas Brothers could not believe Joe is now 30, with one writing on Instagram: “WASNT JOE JUST LIKE 18.? Wtf.”

Joe Jonas celebrates his 30th birthday (Nick Jonas/Instagram/PA)

Another bemused admirer wrote: “How he can be 30? no he is still 21.”

The Jonas Brothers, which also includes Nick and Joe’s brother Kevin, are in the middle of their reunion tour after getting back together and releasing their fifth album, Happiness Begins In June.

© Press Association 2019