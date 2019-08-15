Ryan Reynolds recalls first job as newspaper delivery boy

15th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood star was speaking as wife Blake Lively gave him a painting depicting the house he grew up in.

Deadpool 2 Photocall – London

Ryan Reynolds has remembered his first job, years before he became a Hollywood star.

The Deadpool actor, 42, shared a snapshot of himself posing next to a painting given to him by wife Blake Lively, 31.

The work of art, by painter Danny Galieote, depicts a paperboy on his rounds.

Reynolds wrote on Instagram: “My first job was delivering newspapers for the Vancouver Sun.

“The house in the painting is my childhood home. My brothers and I spent years trying to kill each other on that lawn.

“The house no longer stands but it’s a living, breathing thing in my head.

“This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me.”

He quipped: “If there’s ever a fire, I’m grabbing this first. I’ll come back for Blake.”

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in 2012 and are expecting their third child.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ashley Graham ‘feeling so blessed’ as she announces pregnancy

George RR Martin: I need to get back in my writing room
George RR Martin: I need to get back in my writing room

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

How Margot Robbie is channelling 60s style to promote Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Amazon at 25: The rise and rise of a retail empire founded in a Seattle garage

Amazon at 25: The rise and rise of a retail empire founded in a Seattle garage
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals big step she will take with Greg O’Shea

Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals big step she will take with Greg O’Shea
Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals big step she will take with Greg O’Shea

Ashley Graham ‘feeling so blessed’ as she announces pregnancy