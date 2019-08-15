Singer John Mayer granted restraining order against alleged stalker

15th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

A 39-year-old man is alleged to have sent Mayer threats.

Singer John Mayer has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to legal documents, 39-year-old Ryan Jeremy Knight  has been sending Mayer and his team threats, referencing serial killer Ted Bundy and John Lennon’s murderer Mark David Chapman.

The alleged stalker is said to have told Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Mayer: “I’ve put many a Jew in the hospital.”

John Mayer has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker (Zak Hussein/PA)

Mayer, whose hits include Gravity, Daughters and New Lights, almost came face-to-face with Knight while performing in North Carolina in June before security removed him from the venue, the legal papers said.

Mayer, 41, has suffered “substantial emotional duress”, according to legal documents filed in Pasadena, California.

A judge granted Mayer a temporary restraining order stating Knight must stay at least 100 feet away from the singer and his home.

A hearing will be held on August 27 to decide if the order should be made permanent.

Mayer, who has enjoyed critical and commercial success since releasing his debut album Room For Squares in 2001, is currently on tour.

© Press Association 2019

