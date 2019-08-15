Olivia Munn responds to troll who said she had ‘cottage cheese’ thighs

15th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actress was praised by fans.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles

Actress Olivia Munn has brushed off a troll who commented on her cellulite.

The actress, 39, shared a picture to Instagram which showed off her legs in a white miniskirt.

While most of the comments from fans were positive, one user wrote “cottage cheese”, an apparent reference to cellulite.

Munn, who has starred in films including Magic Mike and The Predator, replied: “What woman doesn’t have cellulite?? It’s not gonna stop me from posting a pic.”

Fans praised the American’s response.

One of her 2.4 million followers said:  “Seriously… if that’s cellulite then you make it look amazing. You handled the response with class and humour.

“Which makes you even more amazing. Don’t listen to men who are just trying to get a rise out of you.”

Munn began her career as a TV journalist before making the jump to showbiz.

She first found fame after starring in surfing drama Beyond The Break and is now an established Hollywood star.

