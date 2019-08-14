Viewers tickled as mix-up sees Corrie’s Robert engaged to two women

Viewers tickled as mix-up sees Corrie’s Robert engaged to two women14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
Michelle and Vicky both think they are engaged to Robert.
Corrie viewers saw the funny side as Robert Preston accidentally got engaged to two women.
Robert (Tristan Gemmill) was already set to wed Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh) and in the latest instalment of the ITV soap he got engaged to Vicky Jeffries too.
Vicky (Kerri Quinn) is planning to head off abroad and Robert wants to stop her.
As they talk, Vicky spots the ring he had bought for Michelle and assumed it was for her.
Viewers thought the mix-up was hilarious.
“Hahahahahaha robert – and i thought my life was complicated,” said one amused fan on Twitter.
“Best part of #corrie tonight was #Robert proposing with #Michelles ring love it. I do love the cobbles good god,” said another.
“Robert will be promising to marry the whole street soon,” said another viewer.
But while the scenario tickled some people, others said they were fed up with Weatherfield’s love triangle.
One tweeted: “This Robert story in #Corrie is getting more and more ridiculous.”
Another added: “This whole love triangle involving Robert is really getting on my nerves. I just want Michelle and Vicky to find out the silver fox is a wrong ‘un.
“Then we can expect to see some fireworks!!”
Coronation Street continues on ITV.
