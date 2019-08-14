Rapper ASAP Rocky ‘disappointed’ at guilty verdict

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The star thanked everyone who had supported him.

ASAP Rocky

American rapper ASAP Rocky has said he is “disappointed” after being found guilty of assault in Sweden but plans to “keep moving forward”.

On Wednesday a court ruled the rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, and his two bodyguards hit and kicked a 19-year-old man during the incident in June.

Hours later, the star, 30, posted on Instagram: “I am of course disappointed by today’s verdict.

“I want to say thanks again to all of my fans, friends, and everyone who showed me love during this difficult time.

“Imma keep moving forward.

“Thank you to my team, my management, attorneys, label and everyone who advocated for justice.”

The rapper was given a conditional sentence, meaning he does not have to serve prison time unless he commits a similar offence in Sweden, and was ordered to pay damages to the victim.

The incident took place on June 30 and Rocky – who had pleaded self-defence – spent almost a month in custody before being released ahead of the verdict.

The case had drawn the attention of celebrities such as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Kim Kardashian West and Justin Bieber and triggered a social media campaign, #JusticeForRocky.

US President Donald Trump also waded in, contacting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and offering to personally vouch for the rapper’s bail.

© Press Association 2019

