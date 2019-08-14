Gemma Collins: I’m passionate about keeping the ‘Gram real

The reality TV star wants people to be confident and not worry about their image on Instagram.

Gemma Collins has said people are “exposing themselves far too much” on social media.

The reality TV star – who this week urged people to be body confident as she shared photos of herself as a teenager – said some of the things she had seen online “should be on an adult movie”.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “Everyone is exposing themselves to the max.

“Some things I see on there, it should be on an adult movie.

“It’s school holidays, the children are watching. The Instagram – everything is filtered!”

She continued: “I’ve been guilty of it. I sat there in a panic one day and thought, ‘Ooh I don’t look like the others, I had better start filtering myself’ and then I thought, ‘This is wrong’.”

Collins’ comments came soon after she shared two pictures of herself on a boat as a “happy teenager with no body hang-ups or pressure”.

In the caption, she called on young people to be confident and not worry about their image on Instagram.

She said on This Morning: “The reason I’m so passionate about that picture is because it was just, let’s have a picture, it wasn’t, let’s take 10 for the ‘Gram, let’s edit…”

The star added that she was “passionate about keeping the ‘Gram real”.

