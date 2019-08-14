Robert Lindsay joins ITV detective drama

Robert Lindsay joins ITV detective drama14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia play an ‘unlikely’ crime-fighting duo.
Robert Lindsay has signed up to star in ITV’s new detective drama.
The ex-My Family star, 69, will join previously announced Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia in the contemporary crime series, Invisible.
Lindsay will play a multi-millionaire entrepreneur in the first episode of the two-part drama, from Mammoth Screen, the producer behind Victoria and Poldark.
Watkins, soon to appear as Harold Wilson in The Crown, and Cold Feet actress Gouveia have been cast as an “unlikely British duo” thrown together to form a “rumbustious yet effective partnership”.
Gouveia is “wildly ambitious” DCI McDonald and Watkins is “shy and modest” DS Dodds in the drama, comprised of two, feature-length instalments.
“With a classic crime story at its heart, Invisible combines intriguing plots and the journey of two ‘fish-out-of-water’ detectives with warmth and humour,” ITV said.
James Murray, Susannah Fielding, Ellie Kendrick and Navin Chowdhry also join the drama.
© Press Association 2019