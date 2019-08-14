Robert Lindsay joins ITV detective drama

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia play an ‘unlikely’ crime-fighting duo.

“Run For Your Wife” Premiere – London

Robert Lindsay has signed up to star in ITV’s new detective drama.

The ex-My Family star, 69, will join previously announced Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia in the contemporary crime series, Invisible.

Lindsay will play a multi-millionaire entrepreneur in the first episode of the two-part drama, from Mammoth Screen, the producer behind Victoria and Poldark.

Jason Watkins was previously announced in the cast (Ian West/PA)

Watkins, soon to appear as Harold Wilson in The Crown, and Cold Feet actress Gouveia have been cast as an “unlikely British duo” thrown together to form a “rumbustious yet effective partnership”.

Gouveia is “wildly ambitious” DCI McDonald and Watkins is “shy and modest” DS Dodds in the drama, comprised of two, feature-length instalments.

“With a classic crime story at its heart, Invisible combines intriguing plots and the journey of two ‘fish-out-of-water’ detectives with warmth and humour,” ITV said.

James Murray, Susannah Fielding, Ellie Kendrick and Navin Chowdhry also join the drama.

© Press Association 2019

