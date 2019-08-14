Supermarket Sweep to get a dose of Love Island

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The trolley dash show is making a comeback, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Celebrity Big Brother Men’s Launch

Supermarket Sweep will return with a Love Island special.

The 1990s show is making a comeback, this time hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal.

Producers have announced that one of the new episodes will feature three couples from Love Island.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds, Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan, and Chris Taylor and Harley Brash will “battle it out to win a cash prize for charity”.

Clark-Neal, 30, has previously said it is a “dream come true” to be hosting the rebooted ITV2 version of the popular game show.

The cult daytime show, originally hosted by the late Dale Winton, will return to screens as a prime-time nightly programme.

Supermarket Sweep was previously hosted by Dale Winton
Supermarket Sweep was previously hosted by Dale Winton (Ian West/PA)

Many of the original elements will return, including the inflatables in the fake supermarket, the catchphrases, the trolley dash and the “memorable jumpers” worn by the contestants.

Supermarket Sweep originally ran from 1993 until 2001, and was revived for a short period in 2007.

It saw contestants take part in a number of games and quizzes, culminating in a Super Sweep prize round.

Supermarket Sweep will air on ITV2 in the autumn.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

Why both London and New York fashion weeks are set for controversy this year
Why both London and New York fashion weeks are set for controversy this year

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Is this Calvin Klein campaign the most star-studded of 2019?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Celebrity break-ups of 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and more

Celebrity break-ups of 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and more
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
What’s the most annoying thing about going to the cinema?

What’s the most annoying thing about going to the cinema?
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos