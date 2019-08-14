Love Island’s Amber Gill reveals big step she will take with Greg O’Shea

Love Island winner Amber Gill has said she is travelling to Dublin this weekend to meet Greg O’Shea’s family.

The pair won the ITV2 reality show last month but Gill said the couple are not yet official.

The 22-year-old told ITV’s Loose Women: “We’re officially dating but we’re not official yet.

“That’s the thing, because Love Island is such a weird situation, it’s quite intense, we have only known each other a month.

“I think that is probably the reason we are not official, I haven’t met any of his family.

“I haven’t been over to Ireland yet, so that is the next step, but we are taking things really slowly.”

She added: “I think that, if you want to make something work, you put the effort in. If you really like someone, you are going to go to the ends of the earth to be with them.”

Gill coupled up with 24-year-old O’Shea after a turbulent relationship with firefighter Michael Griffiths, who left her for Joanna Chimonides in Casa Amor and then expressed interest in reuniting with her after Chimonides was axed from the show.

However, Gill said: “I wouldn’t have gone back. I like the satisfaction of him coming back so I just let him come back and then … I just wanted to hear him say it but we had such a good friendship I wanted to hear him out at least and apologise.

“I knew I wasn’t going to go back there.”

Gill, from Newcastle, added that she believes her generation has a low tolerance for bad behaviour and infidelity.

“It’s one strike and then you’re out. Cheating, anything like that, you’re gone, and I’m a bit like that as well.

“I think it’s probably because we’re younger at the minute but even people that have been with (someone) two years, you’re gone if you put a foot wrong.

“It’s good in a way because I know myself and I know what I want and I want better, but you might catch people throwing away a good thing because they’ve got this guard.”

