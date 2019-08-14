Could Disney star Jordan Fisher be Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid remake?

Singer Harry Styles was originally cited for the role, but he has turned it down.

Fans have suggested Disney’s Jordan Fisher could be the perfect replacement for Harry Styles in The Little Mermaid remake.

One Direction star Styles was rumoured to have landed the role but latest reports said the singer had declined it – meaning Ariel is still without her Prince Eric.

Fisher, 25, appeared to comment on it all himself, tweeting: “Lol wait do y’all know something I don’t??”

Lol wait do y’all know something I don’t?? — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) August 14, 2019

He has appeared in a number of Disney movies, including Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach Movie 2.

He also starred alongside Carly Rae Jepsen, Vanessa Hudgens and Aaron Tveit in Grease: Live.

In 2016 he made his Broadway debut in the award-winning musical Hamilton.

He then went on to compete in the 25th season of Dancing With The Stars, where he and his partner Lindsay Arnold were declared the winners.

Following news that Styles would not be playing Prince Eric in the new version of the Disney classic, fans took to Twitter to campaign for Fisher to be cast.

halle bailey as princess ariel and jordan fisher as prince eric will be ICONIC to say the least. perfect casting. pic.twitter.com/NkAKStbhXp — 𝒶𝓈𝒽𝓁ℯ𝓎‎ misses Cam 🍄🤯 (@VESSELISGOLD) August 13, 2019

One fan said: “Since it’s not going to be Harry Styles, can Jordan Fisher please play Prince Eric?”

Another said the potential casting would be “iconic”.

While there have been no official statements linking Fisher to the film, he did tweet his support for Halle Bailey after it was announced that the 19-year-old has been cast in the role of Ariel.

He tweeted: “Ya’ll did it RIGHT. Can’t wait to see @chloexhalle do her thing under the sea”.

Production on The Little Mermaid is expected to begin in early 2020.

© Press Association 2019