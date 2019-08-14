Celebrities share excitement as filming for Strictly Come Dancing kicks off

Filming is officially under way before the stars take to the dance floor for the first time.

Filming for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has kicked off, with the contestants getting in front of the camera ahead of the new series.

Chris Ramsey told of his excitement about starting his Strictly journey, tweeting “First day filming stuff for @bbcstrictly today!” along with a dancing man emoji.

The comedian received plenty of humorous responses, with one fan sharing a gif of a dancing Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air and writing: “Remember the wise words of Happy Gilmore ‘It’s all in the hips, it’s all in the hips’.

First day filming stuff for @bbcstrictly today! 🕺🏼 — Chris Ramsey (@IAmChrisRamsey) August 14, 2019

“Best of luck & will be watching it for the first time ever.”

Another fan joked: “Chris Ramsey does the Robot,on day one of Strictly, Best of luck Chris.”

Remember the wise words of Happy Gilmore “It’s all in the hips, it’s all in the hips” Best of luck & will be watching it for the first time ever 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/Xoqy7U1AFE — Plug In Adventures (@pluginadventure) August 14, 2019

Some of the other celebs on this year’s line-up have kept their followers updated with their antics, with YouTube star Saffron Barker and BBC sports presenter Mike Bushell sharing an exchange after their first meeting behind the scenes.

Barker tweeted: “Out early and off to film something very exciting with @bbcstrictly today!! ( I’m vlogging the bts too )

“Can this show start already?!”

Out early and off to film something very exciting with @bbcstrictly today!!💃🏼🙌🏽( I’m vlogging the bts too )Can this show start already?!😩😻 — Saffron Barker (@SaffronBarker) August 13, 2019

Bushell responded: “Great to meet you in hair and make up and get the excitement going. Hope you enjoyed the first taste of glitter. Can’t wait to get going properly. @bbcstrictly.”

Barker replied: “Ah you’re so kind and bubbly! Lovely to meet you too!! Haha see you next week when this crazy journey all starts & we can bust out our moves.”

Great to meet you in hair and make up and get the excitement going. Hope you enjoyed the first taste of glitter. Can’t wait to get going properly. @bbcstrictly — Mike Bushell (@mikebreakfast) August 13, 2019

The media personality also said her day of filming for Strictly had been a “dream”, adding: “Exciting, nerve wracking and fun!! All the glitz and glam…”

Today has been a DREAM!! Exciting, nerve wracking and fun!! 💃🏼 All the glitz and glam .. 😻✨#strictly — Saffron Barker (@SaffronBarker) August 13, 2019

Former footballer Alex Scott was equally thrilled, and shared pictures of herself in the make-up chair as she got ready for her day on camera.

Along with two snaps on Instagram, she joked: “1st face… when they tell you,you will be learning the #salsa #rumba #jive etc etc etc and it all slowly starts to sink in.

“2nd face… aww well no matter what this is going to be fun @bbcstrictly @lotttiepop @majeparis.”

Earlier in the week, Paralympian Will Bayley told his Twitter followers he “had fantastic day at Elstree today with @bbcstrictly everyone is Amazing! This years strictly will be next level #happydays”.

Had a fantastic day at Elstree today with @bbcstrictly everyone is Amazing! This years strictly will be next level #happydays 🕺 — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) August 12, 2019

Also marking the occasion was professional dancer Dianne Buswell, who commented on a post she made a year ago welcoming Joe Sugg to last year’s line-up.

Referring to Sugg, who went on to become her dance partner and boyfriend, Buswell tweeted: “awwwww can’t believe it was a whole year ago.”

😂😂😂 awwwww can’t believe it was a whole year ago — dianne buswell (@dbuzz6589) August 14, 2019

This year’s line-up also includes veteran TV broadcaster Anneka Rice, Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing, ex-Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley and former rower James Cracknell.

The series is expected to start in September.

