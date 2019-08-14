Rob Lowe trolled by son over Emmy selfie

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actor casually showed off his nominations in his post-workout photo.

Bloomberg and Vanity Fair Gala Dinner – London

Rob Lowe has been mocked by his son for posing for a selfie in front of his Emmy nominations.

The West Wing actor showed off his post-workout sweat in the photo, but his son, Johnny, pointed out that he had framed the picture to display his wall full of certificates.

Lowe, who posed in a red T-shirt with wet hair and a sweaty face, wrote: “If your not wet from your workout, you’re probably not working hard enough!”

Johnny, 23, commented: “The subtle art of taking a selfie in front of ur Emmy nominations.”

But Lowe remained good humoured and responded: “Read ’em and weep, kiddo!”

The 55-year-old actor was nominated for playing Sam Seaborn in The West Wing in 2001 and was nominated for a sports Emmy in 2005 for an essay for ESPN 25: The Headlines.

Johnny is also an actor and has appeared in Awkward and If These Porches Could Talk.

© Press Association 2019

