Emilia Clarke receives bird poo shock in Last Christmas trailer

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

She stars in the film opposite Henry Golding.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Photocall – London

Emilia Clarke receives an unwelcome bird poo surprise in the first trailer for new romantic comedy Last Christmas.

The Game Of Thrones star, who plays a Christmas shop employee obliged to dress up as an elf, is hit in the eye by the bird’s droppings.

The first footage shows Clarke as Kate, who is kicked out of her flat after accidentally electrocuting her flatmate’s fish and is scolded by her boss, played by Michelle Yeoh, for not working hard enough.

The trailer reveals she has been ill and nearly died, something she confides in Tom, played by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, who she bumps into in the street.

Clarke has spoken openly about suffering a devastating stroke eight years ago, when she experienced a potentially fatal brain haemorrhage.

She suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage – a rare but life-threatening type of stroke – and underwent surgery.

Clarke then launched SameYou, a charity aimed at supporting young people with brain injuries and helping them access resources to aid recovery.

Penned by Dame Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, based on a story by Dame Emma and her husband Greg Wise, the film is directed by Bridesmaids film-maker Paul Feig and features the music of George Michael, who was found dead on Christmas Day in 2016.

Dame Emma also appears as Kate’s mother, while the trailer features Michael’s songs Last Christmas and Freedom.

Last Christmas is due to be released in UK cinemas on November 15.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Celebrity break-ups of 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and more

Matt Cardle explains why he’s had to quit Falsettos musical
Matt Cardle explains why he’s had to quit Falsettos musical

Why both London and New York fashion weeks are set for controversy this year
Why both London and New York fashion weeks are set for controversy this year

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
The Clash guitar to get museum display 40 years after being smashed on stage

The Clash guitar to get museum display 40 years after being smashed on stage
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Celebrity break-ups of 2019: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth and more