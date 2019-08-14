Emilia Clarke receives bird poo shock in Last Christmas trailer

She stars in the film opposite Henry Golding.

Emilia Clarke receives an unwelcome bird poo surprise in the first trailer for new romantic comedy Last Christmas.

The Game Of Thrones star, who plays a Christmas shop employee obliged to dress up as an elf, is hit in the eye by the bird’s droppings.

The first footage shows Clarke as Kate, who is kicked out of her flat after accidentally electrocuting her flatmate’s fish and is scolded by her boss, played by Michelle Yeoh, for not working hard enough.

The trailer reveals she has been ill and nearly died, something she confides in Tom, played by Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, who she bumps into in the street.

Clarke has spoken openly about suffering a devastating stroke eight years ago, when she experienced a potentially fatal brain haemorrhage.

She suffered a subarachnoid haemorrhage – a rare but life-threatening type of stroke – and underwent surgery.

Clarke then launched SameYou, a charity aimed at supporting young people with brain injuries and helping them access resources to aid recovery.

Penned by Dame Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings, based on a story by Dame Emma and her husband Greg Wise, the film is directed by Bridesmaids film-maker Paul Feig and features the music of George Michael, who was found dead on Christmas Day in 2016.

Dame Emma also appears as Kate’s mother, while the trailer features Michael’s songs Last Christmas and Freedom.

Last Christmas is due to be released in UK cinemas on November 15.

