Pregnant Amber Rose cancels her annual SlutWalk

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The model announced the news on Instagram.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals – New York

Pregnant Amber Rose has cancelled her annual SlutWalk to “protect my energy and peace”.

The 35-year-old model, who is expecting her second child, said her life has been in “turmoil” over the last year and she has stopped being friends with “about 20” people.

Amber Rose
Amber Rose has cancelled her annual SlutWalk (PA)

Rose, who found fame after dating the rapper Kanye West, said she has had money and jewellery stolen from her.

She usually holds a SlutWalk in Los Angeles, which she says challenges rape culture and empowers women.

However, there will be no event this year, Rose said in a post on Instagram.

“Sorry I just have to protect my energy and peace”, she said.

Rose is expecting a child with music executive Alexander Edwards.

The couple have reportedly been dating since September last year and made their public debut at Rose’s 4th SlutWalk in October.

She has a six-year-old son, Sebastian, with the rapper Wiz Khalifa.

© Press Association 2019

