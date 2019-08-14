Harry Styles turns down role of Prince Eric in Little Mermaid remake

Singer Halle Bailey has already been announced as Ariel.

Harry Styles has turned down the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid.

The former One Direction singer, 25, was said to have been in talks with Disney over appearing in their live-action reimagining of the classic film.

However, a source close to the star confirmed to PA he had decided against taking the role.



Disney has been contacted for comment.

Styles made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning war film Dunkirk in 2017 and reportedly auditioned for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic of the singer.

US actor Austin Butler got the part.

The entertainment giant has already announced singer Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the film, which is set to be directed by Rob Marshall and is scheduled to go into production in early 2020.

Bailey, 19, who is in musical duo Chloe X Halle with her sister Chloe, was cast after an “extensive search”, Disney said.

The Little Mermaid will feature songs from the 1989 animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

Marshall will also produce with John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

