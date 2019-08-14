Idles tipped to win big at Independent Music Awards

14th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The band have been nominated in five categories.

Q Awards 2018 – London

Idles are hotly tipped to win big at the AIM Independent Music Awards.

The UK punk rock band have been nominated for five honours for their work.

Idles could dominate the awards after receiving the record-breaking number of nominations.

Bestival 2018
Idles lead singer Joe Talbot performs onstage (Ben Birchall/PA)

They are in the running for best live act, best UK breakthrough, international breakthrough, best (difficult) second album, and best creative packaging.

The band could claim a clutch of honours at the awards ceremony in September, where indie star and former The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr will be feted for his contributions to music.

Radio X Road Trip Show – Manchester
Johnny Marr will be honoured at the ceremony (Martin Rickett/PA)

He will be handed a pioneer award at the AIM Independent Music Awards, and headline the event’s first live show.

Creatives from the independent music world have been nominated for their work over the past year, including Christine And The Queens, Calpurnia, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Sharon Van Etten.

The AIM Independent Music Awards take place at Camden’s Roundhouse on September 3.

© Press Association 2019

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

