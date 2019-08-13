Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi wear cute matching outfits in Italy

The mother-daughter duo looked as stylish as ever as they marked the reality TV star’s 22nd birthday.

Kylie Jenner has melted the hearts of her millions of fans by posting a sweet picture of herself and her daughter Stormi wearing matching outfits.

The reality TV star and make-up mogul has been in Italy celebrating her 22nd birthday, and has been keeping her 143 million Instagram followers updated with her antics.

As well as sharing bikini snaps and pictures from a luxury yacht, Jenner and her one-year-old daughter looked adorable in identical blue ruffled outfits and white trainers.

One of the pictures showed the mother and daughter puckering up for a kiss, along with which Jenner wrote: “Sweetest love I’ve ever known.”

Supermodel Shanina Shaik was among the many admirers of the picture, writing “I can’t” along with crying emojis and love hearts.

The picture received more than 4.8 million likes in the space of four hours.

Jenner also shared an intimate snapshot of herself with her child in the same stylish outfits on a boat, the beautiful background of her European destination behind her.

She wrote “amore mio” in the caption, which is Italian for “my love”.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star welcomed Stormi last February with boyfriend Travis Scott.

