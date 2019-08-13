Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet reunite in first trailer for Little Women

Emma Watson, Meryl Streep and Florence Pugh also star in Greta Gerwig’s new adaptation of the classic novel.

Lady Bird stars Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet reunite in the first trailer for the new big screen adaptation of Little Women.

The new teaser for the film, directed and written by Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig, also gives glimpses of the performances from the all-star cast including Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen.

The movie, the eighth feature film adaptation of the classic 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, sees Oscar-nominated actress Ronan take on the role of Jo March, one of the four feisty March sisters each determined to live life on their own terms.

This Christmas, own your story. 🖊 Watch the new #LittleWomenMovie trailer now. pic.twitter.com/ZyJEi1h8yZ — Sony Pictures UK 🎬 (@SonyPicturesUK) August 13, 2019

Harry Potter star Watson plays eldest sister Meg, Lady Macbeth actress Pugh portrays Meg and Sharp Objects actress Scanlen takes on the role of Amy, the youngest sister, while Streep is Aunt March.

Call Me By Your Name star Chalamet takes on the role of the girls’ neighbour Laurie in the film, set in post-civil war America.

Dern plays Marmee March, the girls’ mother.

The coming of age period drama follows the stories of each of the sisters as they grapple with life on the cusp of adulthood.

Timeless classic Little Women has been the subject of several film adaptions, including a 1994 version starring Winona Ryder.

In 2017, the BBC aired a TV mini-series starring Sir Michael Gambon and Dame Angela Lansbury.

The film’s release date has been confirmed as December 26.

