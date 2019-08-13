Which stars have stripped off for nude magazine covers?

Plenty of famous faces have dared to bare for cover shoots.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Cara Delevingne has stripped off for the cover of the latest issue of Marie Claire.

She is the latest in a string of stars to bare all for a magazine cover and here are some of the best.

Rochelle Humes – Women’s Health UK 2019

When @womenshealthuk first asked me 5 years ago would I do 'The Naked Issue' it was a resounding NO, and it was a NO forever. I used to have nightmares about leaving the house with no clothes on 😂 Well a lot can happen in 5 years and life comes at you pretty fast. I'm a mother of two little women now, I'm 30 years old and it finally happened, I accepted myself, and my body, my hair, my scars, and my bumps and my bits on one side that doesnt look the same as the other and I bit the bullet. Here I am supporting @womenshealthuk #PROJECTBODYLOVE. This is a love letter to my younger self, my older self, my two girls who are going to battle with their idea of perfect, my mum, my sisters, my aunties and every woman who looks in the mirror and doesn't love what they see. This ones for you, be a bit kinder on yourself, don't compare your self to others, your body is your story and I'm damn sure you should be proud of it. Thank you @womenshealthuk for asking me again, not taking no for an answer and not retouching me ♥️ #PROJECTBODYLOVE (BIG love to @clairesanderson @lizmatthewspr @francescaabrahamovitch @mauriceflynn @ianharrisonphoto)

A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on

The singer initially refused to strip off for the cover of Women’s Health but said it was learning to accept herself that inspired her to take the plunge.

Jenna Dewan – Women’s Health 2018

Shortly after splitting from ex-husband Channing Tatum. Jenna Dewan posed nude for Women’s Health and called it her most “freeing” shoot yet.

Zoe Kravitz – Rolling Stone 2018

Life | imitates | art

The Big Little Lies star recreated her mother Lisa Bonet’s famous photo when she stripped off for Rolling Stone, with her hair covering her modesty. She described it as “life imitates art”.

Justin Bieber – Clash 2016

The singer wore nothing but a necklace and a white hat for the cover of the 100th issue

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney – V 2016

The then-couple channelled John Lennon and Yoko Ono with their nude self-portrait, which they said was taken after they “made love on a canvas for peace”.

It was one of 16 covers for V magazine to mark Gaga’s guest editorship of the 99th issue.

5 Seconds of Summer – Rolling Stone 2015

The boyband sparked controversy with their naked cover for Rolling Stone, but it wasn’t the picture of the band covered in graffiti that upset fans, it was their quotes about flings with groupies and seeming uninterested in their fans.

Kim Kardashian West – Paper 2014

The reality star set out to break the internet with her cover of Paper in 2014, in which she wore just a thick pearl necklace and black gloves.

#BreakTheInternet

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Rolling Stone 1992

The rock band remained straight faced for this Rolling Stone cover, which saw them fully naked bar Anthony Kiedis’s wrist bandage.

