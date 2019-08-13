Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira says show depicts true teenage life

13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The HBO series tackles dark issues facing young people.

Euphoria

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira claims the show is the most realistic depiction of teenage life on TV.

She has said the gauntlet of drugs, sex and mental health issues navigated by the high-school characters is a truthful reflection of modern American youth culture.

Ferreira plays the body-conscious Kat Hernandez, who shares some of the actress’ own teenage preoccupations and concerns.

View this post on Instagram

@interviewmag 🥰

A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira) on

The star believes that the show as a whole also reflects the challenges facing young people today.

Ferreira said working on the show, which aired on HBO in the US and on Sky in the UK, has allowed her to explore her own insecurities.

Zendaya stars as Rue in HBO series Euphoria, now showing on Sky (HBO)

She told Interview Magazine: “It’s the most realistic interpretation I’ve seen on television or movies.

“It is a TV show, at the end of the day. But mental health issues, addiction issues, body insecurities, slut-shaming, all these things are so prevalent.

View this post on Instagram

@chronicflowers xtina wig 🥰

A post shared by barbie ferreira (@barbieferreira) on

“Especially with the Adderall age, I would call it, all these kids are just prescribed so many drugs and being over diagnosed.”

Ferreira said that many issues affect Generation Z, who are exposed to too much in the modern world.

The actress said that working on Euphoria, based on the Israeli original series, has given her the opportunity to navigate difficulties in her own life.

She said: “I learned about all these insecurities and traumas that I have, which I never allowed myself to explore.”

The full interview can be read in Interview Magazine.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign
Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy
Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution

Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution
Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos