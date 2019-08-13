International performers cancel scheduled appearances in Hong Kong

13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

Some cited security concerns amid a stand-off between demonstrators and the authorities.

Hong Kong Protests

At least three concerts by overseas performers have been cancelled in Hong Kong as protesters forced the city’s airport to suspend operations for a second day.

K-pop star Kang Daniel and Scottish band Chvrches both announced on Tuesday that they are calling off upcoming events.

American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin cancelled an upcoming concert late on Monday.

A device shows no entry at the departure gates at the Hong Kong International Airport (Vincent Thian/AP)

Kang’s management office said the cancellation of a fan meeting scheduled for Sunday was because of safety concerns related to the protests, while Chvrches blamed “unforeseen circumstances”.

The airport protests are the latest escalation in a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many in Hong Kong see as an increasing erosion of their freedoms.

