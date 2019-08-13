International performers cancel scheduled appearances in Hong Kong

International performers cancel scheduled appearances in Hong Kong13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News
Some cited security concerns amid a stand-off between demonstrators and the authorities.
At least three concerts by overseas performers have been cancelled in Hong Kong as protesters forced the city’s airport to suspend operations for a second day.
K-pop star Kang Daniel and Scottish band Chvrches both announced on Tuesday that they are calling off upcoming events.
American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin cancelled an upcoming concert late on Monday.
Kang’s management office said the cancellation of a fan meeting scheduled for Sunday was because of safety concerns related to the protests, while Chvrches blamed “unforeseen circumstances”.
The airport protests are the latest escalation in a summer of demonstrations aimed at what many in Hong Kong see as an increasing erosion of their freedoms.
