US comedian Andy Dick ‘assaulted’ outside New Orleans nightclub

13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

No arrests have been made over the incident which occurred after a performance.

Andy Dick

Comedian Andy Dick has said he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.

Dick told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early on Saturday.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show NewsRadio.

He was performing at a nightspot before the alleged assault.

Dick said he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, adding he was observed there for what he described as a “possible brain bleed”.

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, said the performer did not have any reason to expect to be attacked.

He says he was “flabbergasted” by what happened.

State police have not made any arrests.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos
Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy
Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan: It’s mad how much life can change so fast

Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan: It’s mad how much life can change so fast
Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign

Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign
Angela Griffin returns to Corrie after 21 years

Angela Griffin returns to Corrie after 21 years
Angela Griffin returns to Corrie after 21 years

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids