Matt Cardle forced to quit Falsettos musical due to ‘gruelling’ schedule

The X Factor winner has been performing and rehearsing for stage shows.

Matt Cardle has withdrawn from the Falsettos musical due to a “gruelling” work schedule.

Ahead of the show’s UK premiere the singer has been replaced in his role following scheduling complications.

The X Factor winner said that withdrawing from the project was a difficult decision to make, and has urged theatre-goers to watch the show.

A “gutted” cast and crew have shared their understanding of the singer’s tough schedule, which has “taken its toll”.

Cardle's schedule had 'taken its toll'

Cardle said: “I am truly sorry that circumstances beyond our control have led to my departure from Falsettos.

“It has been such a hard decision for us to make, as I know Tara Overfield-Wilkinson is going to deliver the most incredible show.

“It’s a complex and exciting show and I can’t wait to watch the world-class cast bring this to life at The Other Palace and urge anyone who hasn’t yet bought tickets to do so before the run sells out.”

Director Overfield-Wilkinson said: “On behalf of myself and the entire company we want to wish Matt all the love and support he needs for having made such a difficult decision to step away from Falsettos.

“I understand and respect his gruelling schedule and I hope to work with him again in the future.”

⭐ ANNOUNCEMENT ⭐Celebrated West End performer, @JoelMontague, joins our tight-knit family stepping in to the role of Mendel as @MattCardle unfortunately withdraws due to scheduling conflicts. Wishing you all the best Matt! 😘 See you in action soon Joel! 🤩#AMillionStories pic.twitter.com/5azBBjfrLt — Falsettos UK (@UKfalsettos) August 13, 2019

David Hutchinson, executive of theatre company Selladoor Worldwide, said: “We are gutted to be losing Matt from our tight-knit family.

“Matt’s schedule between performing each evening – and rehearsing for this beautiful but demanding show – has taken its toll, and we’re sorry he can’t continue on this journey.”

Joel Montague will replace Cardle in the role of Mendel.

