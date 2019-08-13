Matt Cardle forced to quit Falsettos musical due to ‘gruelling’ schedule

13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The X Factor winner has been performing and rehearsing for stage shows.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical Press Night – London

Matt Cardle has withdrawn from the Falsettos musical due to a “gruelling” work schedule.

Ahead of the show’s UK premiere the singer has been replaced in his role following scheduling complications.

The X Factor winner said that withdrawing from the project was a difficult decision to make, and has urged theatre-goers to watch the show.

A “gutted” cast and crew have shared their understanding of the singer’s tough schedule, which has “taken its toll”.

Hopefield Animal Sanctuary Winter Wonderland
Producers said Cardle’s schedule had ‘taken its toll’ (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Cardle said: “I am truly sorry that circumstances beyond our control have led to my departure from Falsettos.

“It has been such a hard decision for us to make, as I know Tara Overfield-Wilkinson is going to deliver the most incredible show.

“It’s a complex and exciting show and I can’t wait to watch the world-class cast bring this to life at The Other Palace and urge anyone who hasn’t yet bought tickets to do so before the run sells out.”

Director Overfield-Wilkinson said: “On behalf of myself and the entire company we want to wish Matt all the love and support he needs for having made such a difficult decision to step away from Falsettos.

“I understand and respect his gruelling schedule and I hope to work with him again in the future.”

David Hutchinson, executive of theatre company Selladoor Worldwide, said: “We are gutted to be losing Matt from our tight-knit family.

“Matt’s schedule between performing each evening – and rehearsing for this beautiful but demanding show – has taken its toll, and we’re sorry he can’t continue on this journey.”

Joel Montague will replace Cardle in the role of Mendel.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos
Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids
Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan: It’s mad how much life can change so fast

Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan: It’s mad how much life can change so fast
Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign