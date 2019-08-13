Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

The TV diva has shared pictures of herself as a teenager.

Gemma Collins has posted a pair of almost unrecognisable snaps on Instagram.

The Only Way Is Essex diva shared two pictures of herself as a teenager, and reflected on the pressures facing young girls in the modern world.

Collins said she grew up without any negative body image, or the harmful effects of social media.

Gemma Collins said she grew up without pressure (David Parry/PA)

The images from her younger days show her happily posing on a boat, wearing a swimsuit and sunglasses.

The reality TV star said in her Instagram post that she was just a “happy teenager with no body hang-ups or pressure”, and that she looks good “in an innocent way”.

She has called on young people to be confident and not worry about their image on Instagram.

Collins said: “I never grew up body conscious it wasn’t a thing when I was younger I was just young free and me.

“I think it’s so important for our younger generation to be body confident and free.

“I just want to say to the younger ones on insta be YOU and don’t worry about what you see on insta be young be happy and free.”

