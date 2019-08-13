Pregnant Christina Milian reveals she is expecting a son

13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

She announced the news via Instagram.

Be Cool UK Premiere – Empire Cinema – Leicester Square

Christina Milian has revealed she is expecting a son with partner Matt Pokora.

The singer, 37, announced her pregnancy on Instagram where she shared a picture from their gender reveal party.

Milian and Pokora, a French singer-songwriter, were seen embracing amid a cloud of blue smoke.

Milian captioned the post by saying “we’re above and beyond Cloud 9!!”. She added the hashtags #grateful and #itsaboy.

Milian already has a nine-year-old daughter, Violet, from her relationship with music producer Terius Nash, known as The-Dream.

She has been dating Pokora, 33, since 2017. Milian first found fame as a 19-year-old when she signed with the Def Jam record label and released her self-titled debut album.

She is best known for hits including AM To PM, When You Look At Me and Dip It Low.

As well as her music career, Milian has appeared in several films, such as Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Snowglobe.

© Press Association 2019

