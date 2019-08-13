Nicki Minaj in heated exchange with Joe Budden on Queen Radio

She also provided details of her upcoming album and said she will be married within 80 days.

Nicki Minaj kicked a guest off her Queen Radio show following a heated exchange over drug use and her latest single.

The rapper was marking the first anniversary of the popular internet radio programme and invited musician and podcast host Joe Budden on as a guest.

The pair have clashed in the past and it did not take long before an argument broke out on air.

Minaj, who released the track Hot Girl Summer last week with Megan Thee Stallion, said the collaboration happened following an Instagram Live session with her fellow female rapper.

However, Budden, appearing alongside his The Joe Budden Podcast co-hosts Rory and Mal, said the live broadcast was set up to increase anticipation around the song.

“I think that the music industry is calculated,” he added.

The discussion then shifted to Minaj’s album, Queen, released a year ago.

Budden suggested Minaj may have been taking drugs during its production, provoking a furious response.

She said: “You like tearing down women when they can’t defend themselves.”

Minaj added “He’s so used to thinking he’s the smartest person in the room,” before kicking him off the show.

Nicki Minaj was involved in a heated discussion with a guest on her radio show (PA)

Minaj, 36, also revealed details about her upcoming album. She said it had a well-known industry figure as executive producer before announcing she will get married within the next 80 days.

“I’ll be married before my album comes out, but I’ll probably have my wedding after my album comes out,” she said.

Grammy-nominated Minaj, who previously dated rappers Meek Mill and Drake, is in a relationship with Kenneth Petty.

Minaj’s relationship with Petty has been controversial after it emerged he was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and later spent seven years in prison for manslaughter.

