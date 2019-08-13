Temple star Lily Newmark challenges outdated attitudes on set

The actress also said she is drawn to ‘the weirder roles’.

Temple star Lily Newmark has said she challenges outdated attitudes to women by refusing to let people refer to her with terms such as “sweetheart” when she is on set.

The actress, who stars alongside Mark Strong in the series, said she asks that people use her name instead.

“I get called ‘sweetheart’ and ‘darling’ on set a lot,” she told Radio Times magazine.

“I just say, ‘Call me Lily’.

“You’re not calling Mark Strong ‘sweetheart’, so why say it to me?”

“It’s an age thing, a gender thing,” Newmark added.

Asked if there is still a pressure to look good, the actress said she has always played “the quirkier roles” because of her “red hair and googly eyes”.

“I find the weirder roles more interesting,” she said.

