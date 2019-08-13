Temple star Lily Newmark challenges outdated attitudes on set

13th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The actress also said she is drawn to ‘the weirder roles’.

Lily Newmark

Temple star Lily Newmark has said she challenges outdated attitudes to women by refusing to let people refer to her with terms such as “sweetheart” when she is on set.

The actress, who stars alongside Mark Strong in the series, said she asks that people use her name instead.

“I get called ‘sweetheart’ and ‘darling’ on set a lot,” she told Radio Times magazine.

“I just say, ‘Call me Lily’.

“You’re not calling Mark Strong ‘sweetheart’, so why say it to me?”

“It’s an age thing, a gender thing,” Newmark added.

Asked if there is still a pressure to look good, the actress said she has always played “the quirkier roles” because of her “red hair and googly eyes”.

“I find the weirder roles more interesting,” she said.

This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids
Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids

Angela Griffin returns to Corrie after 21 years
Angela Griffin returns to Corrie after 21 years

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution

Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution
Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to ‘cool off’ after kissing his ex

Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to ‘cool off’ after kissing his ex
Priyanka Chopra called a ‘hypocrite’ over India-Pakistan conflict

Priyanka Chopra called a ‘hypocrite’ over India-Pakistan conflict
Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?

Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?
Skin mapping: What is it and how can it transform your approach to skincare?

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video