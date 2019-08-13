Trevor Nelson: Everyone used to know pop stars from TV

The star said it is ‘a shame’ that things have changed.

Trevor Nelson has said the lack of live music shows on television means pop stars are not as well known as they were in previous generations.

The DJ and presenter said everyone used to recognise pop stars but that is not necessarily the case any more.

He told Radio Times magazine: “I don’t think the BBC could keep Top Of The Pops on these days – you can’t fight YouTube – but there are moments on that show that everyone remembers: Bowie, Neneh Cherry, Kate Bush.

Trevor Nelson (Danny Lawson/PA)

“I was at a Quincy Jones concert and he had loads of guest singers singing his stuff, like Mick Hucknall, Paul Weller, Corinne Bailey Rae – and up popped Jess Glynne.

“A few people didn’t know who she was – they knew her songs but didn’t know the singer.”

He added: “Generations past, it wasn’t just young kids who knew who pop stars were, everyone did because they’d seen them on telly. It’s a shame.”

