Alanis Morissette gives birth to a baby boy

12th Aug 19 | Entertainment News

The singer also has two other children with her husband Mario Treadway.

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette has given birth to a baby boy.

The singer, 45, welcomed her son Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway on Thursday.

She posted a picture of the newborn on social media, writing: “He’s here.

“Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19.”

The mother-of-three added: “#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree.”

The Canadian singer announced in March that she was expecting a third child.

Sharing a black and white image of herself sporting a baby bump, she wrote: “So much NEWness.”

The singer already has two children with her husband Mario Treadway – an eight-year-old son named Ever Imre and a three-year-old daughter called Onyx Solace.

