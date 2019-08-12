Former Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson expecting a baby

Former Coronation Street star Lucy-Jo Hudson has announced she is expecting a baby with her partner Lewis Devine.

The actress, who already has daughter Sienna with her ex Alan Halsall, posted a sonogram image on social media.

She wrote: “This has been so hard to keep quiet but today was the day @lewisdevine and I got to tell Sienna the best news!!!

“We are 13 weeks pregnant and so very excited to extend our little family… Sienna is so excited to be a big sister… and Lew is ecstatic to become a daddy for the first time and I am so happy to be having another gorgeous baby!

“No other feeling like it xxx.”

Hudson, 36, was married to fellow Corrie star Halsall from 2009 to 2018 and they welcomed daughter Sienna in 2013.

The actress, who is also known for her role in Hollyoaks, got together with Devine last year after she and Halsall split.

